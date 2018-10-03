Woman’s body near ‘30m drag marks’

Photos from the first retro pin up pageant held at Mundubbera, Miss Mundubbera Citrus Princess and Queen were crowned during the event.

THE body of a woman has been found, reportedly near "30 metre long drag marks" in a park on Sydney's lower north shore.

Nine News is reporting a council worker made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday morning of the body which was lying near the marks in the ground at Buffalo Creek Reserve, Hunters Hill.

Detectives are on the scene and the death is being treated as suspicious.

NSW Police said a crime scene has been established at the reserve near a children's playground.

A council worker made the gruesome discovery early on Wednesday morning. Picture: Nine News.

Emergency services were called to Pittwater Road, Hunters Hill, about 7.30am after the body was found.

Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command are conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who is as yet unidentified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.