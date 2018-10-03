Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photos from the first retro pin up pageant held at Mundubbera, Miss Mundubbera Citrus Princess and Queen were crowned during the event.
Photos from the first retro pin up pageant held at Mundubbera, Miss Mundubbera Citrus Princess and Queen were crowned during the event. Marissa Newman

Buy Now
Crime

Woman’s body near ‘30m drag marks’

by Candace Sutton
3rd Oct 2018 9:59 AM

THE body of a woman has been found, reportedly near "30 metre long drag marks" in a park on Sydney's lower north shore.

Nine News is reporting a council worker made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday morning of the body which was lying near the marks in the ground at Buffalo Creek Reserve, Hunters Hill.

Detectives are on the scene and the death is being treated as suspicious.

NSW Police said a crime scene has been established at the reserve near a children's playground.

 

A council worker made the gruesome discovery early on Wednesday morning. Picture: Nine News.
A council worker made the gruesome discovery early on Wednesday morning. Picture: Nine News.

Emergency services were called to Pittwater Road, Hunters Hill, about 7.30am after the body was found.

Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command are conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who is as yet unidentified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

The body was found near 30 metre drag marks at Buffalo Creek reserve (above) in Hunter’s Hill. Picture: Nine News/ Twitter.
The body was found near 30 metre drag marks at Buffalo Creek reserve (above) in Hunter’s Hill. Picture: Nine News/ Twitter.
body found crime editors pick sydney sydney park womans body

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    Health The Pottsville child was walking on the banks of Cudgera Creek when his foot went straight through a hole onto the red-hot embers.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:13 AM
    Outrage after duckings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    Outrage after duckings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    News "I just don't understand how someone could deliberately do that”

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    premium_icon Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    News Man taken to hospital after glassing incident

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM

    Local Partners