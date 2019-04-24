Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman’s body has been found in Melbourne’s Chinatown this morning.
A woman’s body has been found in Melbourne’s Chinatown this morning.
News

Woman’s body found in Melbourne's CBD

24th Apr 2019 8:36 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been found in Melbourne's CBD this morning.

Victoria Police said the woman's body was found on the corner of Little Bourke St and Celestial Ave in Chinatown just after 6.30am.

The woman, believed to be 33 years old, was reportedly found by a tradie who quickly raised the alarm.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the woman could not be revived.

She is yet to be identified.

PShe was reportedly found by a passer-by in Melbourne’s Chinatown. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
PShe was reportedly found by a passer-by in Melbourne’s Chinatown. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

 

Police gace closed off Little Bourke St and Celestial Ave. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Police gace closed off Little Bourke St and Celestial Ave. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

"The exact cause of the woman's death is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing," police stated.

Authorities are treating the woman's death as suspicious, according to 9 News.

A large number of police have arrived at the scene.

Police have closed Little Bourke St between Swanston and Russell Streets and no one is being allowed in or out of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More to come

More Stories

Show More
cbd crime dead body editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Man, 70, trapped after two car crash on highway

    Man, 70, trapped after two car crash on highway

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Hwy, where one man is trapped in his vehicle.

    • 24th Apr 2019 9:12 AM
    Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    premium_icon Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    Whats On Full list of events to honour our servicemen and women

    • 24th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    premium_icon POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

    Politics It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    Work began on beach venue without council approval

    premium_icon Work began on beach venue without council approval

    Council News Council to discuss fate of a North Coast venue