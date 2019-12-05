Woman with syringe assaults police officer during arrest

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said officers from the Target Action Group will allege that on Tuesday afternoon they responded reports about a woman walking along Brewster Lane holding a syringe.

“They located the 39-year-old Lismore woman at McDonalds,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

“The woman was climbing the counter and acting oddly.

“The woman refused to supply her name and was highly abusive towards police and nearby school children.

“The woman then tried to enter a nearby car and intentionally slammed the door into a Senior Constable’s leg and threw a drink at him. She was placed under arrests and fought efforts to restrain her.”

After police searched the woman, they located a syringe and methadone that was not prescribed to her.

The woman was charged with assaulting police, resisting police, offensive language, possessing restricted substance and fail to disclose identity.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.