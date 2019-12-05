Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
News

Woman with syringe assaults police officer during arrest

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
5th Dec 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said officers from the Target Action Group will allege that on Tuesday afternoon they responded reports about a woman walking along Brewster Lane holding a syringe.

“They located the 39-year-old Lismore woman at McDonalds,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

“The woman was climbing the counter and acting oddly.

“The woman refused to supply her name and was highly abusive towards police and nearby school children.

“The woman then tried to enter a nearby car and intentionally slammed the door into a Senior Constable’s leg and threw a drink at him. She was placed under arrests and fought efforts to restrain her.”

After police searched the woman, they located a syringe and methadone that was not prescribed to her.

The woman was charged with assaulting police, resisting police, offensive language, possessing restricted substance and fail to disclose identity.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.

lismore local court northern rivers crime police assault richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        premium_icon How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        News The service will operate seven days a week until the drought breaks with up to 12,000L per trip.

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:50 AM
        ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        premium_icon ‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

        News Julian Assange’s father will speak out at Mullumbimby and Nimbin

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Coles to pay dairy farmers $5.25m for allegedly misleading consumers

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:16 AM
        Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        premium_icon Phone intercept material to be used in drug supply case

        News Briefs are yet to be served in the case against drug supply accused.