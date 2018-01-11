Woman winched from popular waterfall in dramatic rescue

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a woman at Minyon Falls.

A WOMAN has been winched out of Minyon Falls after falling on to rocks.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the popular waterfall last night after reports that a woman hiker suffered a leg injury while walking in the Nightcap National Park.

A NSW Critical Care paramedic and doctor were winched into the base of the falls by the rescue helicopter to gain access to the walker and to provide medical treatment.

The helicopter then winched out the 37-year-old woman, who was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The winch recovery was conducted 200m from the base of the falls.