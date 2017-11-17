Woman winched from beach after falling off horse

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident on Belongil Beach, where a horse rider had fallen from her horse.

A WOMAN has been winched off a remote beach after falling off her horse this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident on Belongil Beach 1.5km from Byron Bay after reports that a woman had fallen from her horse.

Due to the remote location the rescue chopper's medical team were winched onto the beach to gain access and treat the injured horse rider.

The patient, who is in her 20s, was treated for suspected pelvic injuries.

The woman and medical team were recovered by the rescue helicopter winch and transported to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.