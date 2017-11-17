Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman winched from beach after falling off horse

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident on Belongil Beach, where a horse rider had fallen from her horse.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident on Belongil Beach, where a horse rider had fallen from her horse.
Hamish Broome
by

A WOMAN has been winched off a remote beach after falling off her horse this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident on Belongil Beach 1.5km from Byron Bay after reports that a woman had fallen from her horse.

Due to the remote location the rescue chopper's medical team were winched onto the beach to gain access and treat the injured horse rider. 

The patient, who is in her 20s, was treated for suspected pelvic injuries.

The woman and medical team were recovered by the rescue helicopter winch and transported to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

Topics:  belongil beach byron bay horse lismore base hospital rescue westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star
MISSING WOMAN: Relatives, police worried about Carley

MISSING WOMAN: Relatives, police worried about Carley

SHE was reported missing to Lismore police on Wednesday, and police are asking for help to find her.

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Did you see woman assaulted at Lismore court?

COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses.

Police are calling for witnesses to the assault

Ten fantastic things to enjoy this weekend

PARADE: Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullum Music Festival 2014.

From music in Mullumbimby to Mary Poppins in Ballina

Local Partners