Woman watches on CCTV as man breaks into her home

RICHMOND District Police have just released a post on Facebook regarding a break and enter arrest in Warrazambil Creek with advice for safety over the long weekend.

"Kyogle and Woodenbong police will allege that on Friday afternoon a woman carried out a live CCTV check on her property and saw a man inside her house. Police were called and could not find the offender. A check on another nearby house revealed that it to had been broken into. The victim then saw the offender, a 26-year-old Queensland man on the road and told him that he had been caught on CCTV; the 26-year-old then threatened to burn her house down.”

"After a lengthy search the 26-year-old was located on Warrazambil Creek Road and arrested. He was found to be in possession of property stolen from the victim.

"He was charged with Break Enter and Steal, Break and Enter With Intent to Steal, Intimidation, Threaten to Destroy Another Persons Property and Possess Restricted Substance. He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court next week #KyogleCrime.

"This is the first time I have heard of someone checking on their property with a live CCTV feed and actually seeing an offence take place. Without this CCTV we may not have caught the alleged offender. If you think your property is at risk of theft or damage, you may want to use the long weekend to install some CCTV.”