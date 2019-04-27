Woman victim to carjacking while donating to charity

Casino detectives have arrested a 48-year-old man who was charged with multiple offences.

Casino detectives have arrested a 48-year-old man who was charged with multiple offences.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly carjacking a woman's vehicle while she was donating clothes to charity with her daughter in Casino.

NSW Police media have confirmed that a 48-year old man has been charged with multiple offences following the incident.

About 11:15am on Monday April 22, a 71-year old woman and her daughter entered a shopping centre carpark in Casino driving a 1986 red Toyota Landcruiser. Both women exited the vehicle to donate clothes to a local charity.

At this time, a man allegedly entered the vehicle on the driver's side and began to reverse. The woman attempted to hold on to the passenger side door, before falling which caused her to sustain multiple injuries.

He then allegedly drove the vehicle out of the carpark, exiting via a lane alongside the adjoining supermarket.

After a thorough investigation, Casino detectives arrested the man on Friday April 26 who was then taken to Lismore Police Station.

He will appear in Limsore Local Court on Monday June 3 to face charges of Aggravated Take/Drive Motor Vehicle with person in/on it inflict Actual Bodily Harm, Steal Motor Vehicle, Take/Drive Conveyance without permission and drive whilst unqualified.

The man was refused bail.

The vehicle is yet to be located and anyone who may have information is urged to contact police.