Woman tricked into sending $3000 to phone scammers

RICHMOND LAC Police Force have reminded the community to be aware of common phone scams after a string of reports.

In a post to Facebook they said another local had fallen for a phone scam.

"I spoke to a lady at a fraud seminar yesterday who told me she had a call from someone pretending to be from Telstra on Monday night, claiming she had a virus on her computer. The lady was talked into sending about $3000 to the overseas scammer.”

They said people are still falling for it despite it being a common scam, and have issued some points to remember:

Telstra will never call you to say that you have a virus on your computer

They will never ask you to install programmes like team-viewer onto your computer

They will never demand payment via Western Union or itunes cards

They have warned if you receive calls like these to hang up immediately.