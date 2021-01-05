Woman trapped after two-car crash

CRASH: Four road NSW ambulance crews are at the secen of a two car crash on Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah.

Update, 1.45pm: Two people have been transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital following a two car crash earlier today.

According to Ambulance NSW, one patient has minor injuries and the second patient has more serious injuries.

Original story: Emergency services workers, including the Volunteer Rescue Association's Tweed Valley Rescue Squad and Fire and Rescue NSW crews, are currently working together to free a woman trapped in a crashed vehicle.

The woman, 67, is being treated by paramedics as rescue workers strive to free her from the car on Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

According to Ambulance NSW, the incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm today, January 5, 2021.

It is understood four road ambulances are at the scene along with police.

Paramedics are treating two patients injured in the crash.

One patient is understood to be an 82-year-old male complaining of minor injuries and chest pains.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time and to be patient until the road is cleared.