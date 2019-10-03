Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Krystal Graham outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Picture: AAP/David Mariuz.
Krystal Graham outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Picture: AAP/David Mariuz.
Crime

Woman accused of stabbing murder of convicted killer

by Sean Fewster
3rd Oct 2019 10:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been ordered to stand trial over accusations she murdered a convicted killer driver following his release from prison.

In the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, Krystal Graham pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

She also pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter.

Previously, prosecutors have alleged Graham, 24, of Ingle Farm, stabbed Kain William Bowman once in the chest at Kilburn in July last year.

Kain William Bowman. Artwork: Tim Ide.
Kain William Bowman. Artwork: Tim Ide.

He subsequently died from his injuries .

In 2017, Bowman was jailed for at least two years and three months for running down and killing father-of-two Kieran Hayward.

Bowman, who has never held a driver's licence, killed Mr Hayward in front of his young children at Ingle Farm in August 2015.

On Thursday, Graham was remanded on continuing bail to face the Supreme Court in January, when a trial date will be set.

court kain william bowman krystal graham murder violence

Top Stories

    'BIG WORRY': Cyclone threat to increase for Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon 'BIG WORRY': Cyclone threat to increase for Ballina, Byron

    News NORTH Coast towns and villages are in the firing line as sea temperatures and levels rise.

    BE PREPARED: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

    premium_icon BE PREPARED: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

    Weather It's going to get really hot and windy in the next few days

    Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    premium_icon Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    News Two Ballina Shire properties topped the list of sales for the region

    Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    premium_icon Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    News Chamber calls for businesses to put in for this iconic family event