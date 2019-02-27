Menu
Tabulam fires caused widespread devastation over a 7 day period.
Woman to face court over fire that destroyed 18 homes

27th Feb 2019 9:30 AM
A WOMAN is due to face court today over the devastating Tabulam bushfire.

Police will allege the 40-year-old set alight rubbish inside a large steel container about 8am on Wednesday February 13.

She then allegedly left the fire unattended before it spread into nearby bushland.

Police allege the woman tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and phones Triple 0.

She is facing charges of intentionally causing fire and being reckless to its spread and setting a fire during total fire ban.

The fire, near the Bruxner Highway between Tabulam and Drake, burnt more than 7500 hectares and destroyed 18 homes and 49 outbuildings.

Another 18 homes and 19 other buildings were damaged in the blaze.

