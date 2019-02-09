Woman to defend allegations of serious assault

A Northern Rivers woman has been arraigned over an alleged assault.

A NORTHERN Rivers woman will defend allegations she entered another woman's home and seriously assaulted her.

Sam Coe, 18, appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

When arraigned on her three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding and entering a dwelling with intent, the Chinderah woman pleaded not guilty to each of her charges.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at a Bosun Blvd, Banora Point home on April 17 last year.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter to March 18.

Barrister Megan Cusack made an application for her client's bail conditions to be reduced, particularly as she was seeking employment.

The court heard the accused had also been seeking rehabilitation help.

Her original curfew had already been varied to go to rehab, the court heard.

Ms Coe was then placed on a curfew between 10pm and 6am, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hannah said Ms Coe had already breached bail twice, and opposed any change to her conditions.

He said this involved the defendant being found "in possession of a knife” on December 28 last year and "running from a car at 1am” last month.

Judge Wells said the conditions Ms Coe was currently under were not "too onerous”.