Woman throws tantrum over meds in chemist

AN ARGUMENT about medicine has landed a woman in hot water.

Police said a 46 year old intoxicated woman attended a Goonellabah Pharmacy on Thursday afternoon where she allegedly became involved in a dispute about medication and refused numerous staff requests to leave the store.

The woman ignored police requests to leave and threw herself to the floor. The 46 year old had to be be physically removed from the store by police, then assaulted a police officer and resisted efforts to arrest her.

The woman was taken to Lismore police station where she was issued a field court attendance notice for refusing to comply with direction, remaining on inclosed land, assaulting and resisting police.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.