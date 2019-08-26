Menu
News

Woman throws brick through window, assaults police

Alison Paterson
by
26th Aug 2019 10:10 AM
A BRICK through a bathroom window has led to a woman allegedly assaulting police in Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District will allege that at 5pm on Thursday a 40-year-old Ballina woman entered the house of a person known to her and refused to leave.

Police said the 40-year-old eventually left and threw a brick through a bathroom window as she departed.

At 2.30am on Saturday police saw the woman asleep on River St.

When she was advised that she was under arrest, she fought police and one officer was assaulted.

At Ballina Police Station the 40-year-old kicked a police officer to both knees.

She has been charged with destroying property and assaulting police.

The woman was bail refused by police and later granted conditional court bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court this week.

