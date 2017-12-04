Woman threatens to kill cop's children

Police were assaulted when they went to a woman's aid.

Scott Powick

A YOUNG woman, in a distressed state and alone, was spotted by police walking on Bentinck Street in Ballina late Saturday night.

Police allege when they asked if she was OK, the 20 year old Wollongbar woman responded by threatening to kill the police officer's children and used a high level of offensive language. The 20 year old then punched the police officer to the face while he was still in his car.

Police left their car and placed the woman under arrest. The woman tried to assault police again, and was sprayed with capsicum spray to her eyes. She was taken to the ground and continued to try to assault police.

At Ballina Police Station the 20 year old was charged with assault police and assault person with intent to prevent apprehension.