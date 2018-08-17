Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information after a woman was threatened with a screwdriver during a robbery in Logan.
Police are appealing for information after a woman was threatened with a screwdriver during a robbery in Logan.
Crime

Woman threatened with screwdriver, car stolen

by Danielle Buckley
17th Aug 2018 8:19 AM

A WOMAN has allegedly been threatened with a screwdriver and had her car stolen in a robbery south of Brisbane.

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Meadowbrook yesterday evening.

It is alleged that about 7.45pm, a woman was returning to her car near the intersection of Loganlea Rd and Edenlea Dr when she was approached by a man.

The man allegedly threatened the woman with a screwdriver and demanded her car keys.

He and another woman then fled the scene in the womanâ€™s car but didnâ€™t get very far, as they were reportedly involved in a traffic crash in Bethania a short time later.

The man and the woman fled the scene of the crash on foot and no one was injured.

Investigations are continuing and police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.

cirme logan robbed screw driver threatened

Top Stories

    Firefighters work all night as blaze approaches properties

    Firefighters work all night as blaze approaches properties

    News A BUSHFIRE near Casino is back on advice level after a tough night on the fireground.

    Why this businessman is disgusted by rate debate

    premium_icon Why this businessman is disgusted by rate debate

    Business "We pay eight times more than what Ballina pays".

    Accused priest denies child sex claims at trial

    premium_icon Accused priest denies child sex claims at trial

    News Catholic priest is accused of abusing two boys in the 1980s

    Fed-up dairy farmer predicts demise of Aussie milk

    premium_icon Fed-up dairy farmer predicts demise of Aussie milk

    Business "It won't be long before there are milk shortages"

    Local Partners