Woman threatened with screwdriver, car stolen

A WOMAN has allegedly been threatened with a screwdriver and had her car stolen in a robbery south of Brisbane.

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Meadowbrook yesterday evening.

It is alleged that about 7.45pm, a woman was returning to her car near the intersection of Loganlea Rd and Edenlea Dr when she was approached by a man.

The man allegedly threatened the woman with a screwdriver and demanded her car keys.

He and another woman then fled the scene in the womanâ€™s car but didnâ€™t get very far, as they were reportedly involved in a traffic crash in Bethania a short time later.

The man and the woman fled the scene of the crash on foot and no one was injured.

Investigations are continuing and police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.