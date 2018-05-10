Menu
A woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to stab staff at a Ballina store with a syringe.
A woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to stab staff at a Ballina store with a syringe.
Woman 'threatened to stab' store staff with syringe

10th May 2018 10:08 AM

POLICE have charged a woman who allegedly threatened to stab staff at a Ballina store with a syringe when they confronted her.

The 30-year-old Ballina woman attended a discount store on May 3 and staff identified her from a photo they had seen on the Richmond Police District Facebook page.

Police had issued a photo of the woman, who was wanted on warrants.

The woman allegedly hid items in her clothing and tried to leave without paying.

Staff then became involved in a wrestle with the woman, but she alleged pulled a syringe from her pocket and threatened to stab them.

Police said the woman was seen at a licences premises in Ballina about 7.55pm on Wednesday night.

Staff there had also recognised her from the photo police had issued.

When police attended, she attempted to give them a false name.

She was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with being armed with intent, assault and shoplifting.

She was also charged in relation to an alleged theft from a licences premises on April 18, an alleged theft from a clothing store on Marh 27 and a theft from a chemist on March 15, all of them in East Ballina.

She was refused bail and is due to face Ballina Local Court today.

