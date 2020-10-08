Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a rural property west of Kyogle.
Woman taken to hospital after falling from horse

Aisling Brennan
8th Oct 2020 11:25 AM
A WOMAN who had been thrown from a horse near Kyogle has been flown to hospital.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene at a rural property at Wyneden, north west of Kyogle, and commenced treatment of a 47-year-old who was suffering from spinal injuries.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist shortly after 9am today.

Upon arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team the woman was stabilised before flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

