Woman swept almost 150 metres out to sea

A Surf- Lifesaving Jet Rescue Boat was involved in a rescue near Brunswick Heads this afternoon. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT started as a lunchtime dip quickly turned into a life-threatening ordeal for two women who were swept out to sea in a powerful rip at a Byron Shire beach.

The women, believed to be in their 30s, were swimming at New Brighton Beach when they got into difficulty about 12:30pm on Monday.

One of the women managed to scramble back to shore and contacted emergency services to save the other woman, who had been swept almost 150 metres out to sea.

Lifesaving assets, police and paramedics were among the full-scale emergency response that rushed to the scene.

Lifeguards were able to locate the woman and get her back to shore safely.

She was assessed by paramedics but did not require further treatment and emerged from her ordeal relatively unscathed.

Conditions at the time have been described as "potentially unstable” with the moderate swell a challenge for swimmers.

Surf Lifesaving NSW Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough praised emergency services, but warned lifesavers were bracing themselves for a busy week.

"With the hot weather expected over the next couple of days our lifesaving assets are on standby for a busy time on our beaches,” Mr Keough said.

"We would like to encourage everyone thinking about making the most of the conditions to swim at Main Beach Byron Bay, Lennox, or Kingscliff which are the only three Far North Coast beaches .”