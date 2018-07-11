Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A passenger of a car has steered the vehicle to safety after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.
A passenger of a car has steered the vehicle to safety after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.
News

Woman collapses behind wheel, passenger saves day

by Kate Paraskevos
11th Jul 2018 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSENGER of a car has managed to steer the vehicle across three lanes of the Pacific Motorway after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.

A woman, aged in her 50s, collapsed behind the wheel at 7.25pm but the passenger went into action and managed to bring the vehicle to a stop at the side of the road through three lanes of traffic.

CPR was commenced by the passenger, with direction from a Queensland Ambulance Service call-taker, and continued when paramedics arrived on scene.

The woman was successfully resuscitated and had a return of heart rhythm before being transported in a critical condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

gold coast heart attack m1

Top Stories

    CCTV vision released after shocking hit-and-run crash

    CCTV vision released after shocking hit-and-run crash

    Crime POLICE want to speak to the drivers of three vehicles, who may be able to help with investigations.

    • 11th Jul 2018 9:20 AM
    'Venom, hatred': Shocking abuse before Lismore man's death

    premium_icon 'Venom, hatred': Shocking abuse before Lismore man's death

    Crime Former boss was "flabbergasted" by response to Jeffrey Brooks' death

    Lismore's big plan: How council will grow the city

    premium_icon Lismore's big plan: How council will grow the city

    Council News Despite concerns about population decline, the future looks bright

    Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    premium_icon Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    News Officer of Environment and Heritage has assessed claims

    Local Partners