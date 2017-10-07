Woman suffers head wound from broken glass

A VICTIM to malicious wounding will receive surgery today after sustaining injuries after an altercation in Byron Bay last night.
Police were called to a scene near Woolworths at 5.45pm where the altercation commenced between two parties, before a third got involved.
A broken glass bottle and used in the incident.
As a result one person received an injury to her right arm and head and was taken to hospital.
The accused person - a 31-year-old female - was arrested and will appear before bail court this morning.