Woman suffers head wound from broken glass

A 31-year-old female was arrested in Byron Bay last night.
JASMINE BURKE
by

A VICTIM to malicious wounding will receive surgery today after sustaining injuries after an altercation in Byron Bay last night.

Police were called to a scene near Woolworths at 5.45pm where the altercation commenced between two parties, before a third got involved.

A broken glass bottle and used in the incident.

As a result one person received an injury to her right arm and head and was taken to hospital.

The accused person - a 31-year-old female - was arrested and will appear before bail court this morning.

