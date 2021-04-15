An Indian lawyer was duped into believing that she was in a relationship with Prince Harry - and then attempted to seek legal action against the royal for breaking a supposed promise to marry her.

Palwinder Kaur alleged that she had been contacted by the Duke of Sussex on social media and that he had told her that he wanted to marry her, the Independent reported.

But when their royal nuptials never happened, Kaur filed a plea in Haryana High Court seeking legal action, complaining that he hadn't fulfilled his promise.

She called for the court to instruct police to arrest Prince Harry so they could wed "without any further delay," the outlet reported.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry 'regret' Oprah tell-all

The lovelorn woman even claimed she sent messages to Prince Charles informing him of his son's engagement to her, the Independent said.

The plea, however, was dismissed by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, who called the woman's tale "nothing but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

The court instead found that her "Prince Harry" was operating out of an internet cafe in a village in the northern Punjab state, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's selfless Prince Harry gesture

He was likely "looking for green pastures for himself" and his correspondence appeared to be a catfishing scheme, according to the court.

The real Duke of Sussex, 36, has been married to Meghan Markle since May 2018.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Woman sues Harry over fake proposal