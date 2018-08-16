Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On its web page, Seventy Thirty claims it offers “crème de la crème” matches.
On its web page, Seventy Thirty claims it offers “crème de la crème” matches.
Lifestyle

Woman successfully sues dating site

by The Sun
16th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

A BRITISH woman has successfully sued a dating agency for failing to deliver her a boyfriend.

Tereza Burki, 47, was awarded a £13,000 ($A23,000) payout after an "exclusive" dating agency failed to find the "man of my dreams, the father of my child", The Sun reports.

The mother of three forked out £12,600 ($A22,000) for Seventy Thirty Ltd's services.

She told the High Court the agency had told her it only dealt in "crème de la crème" matches and could introduce her to "bachelors you dream of meeting".

But despite having more than 7000 members, only 100 of them were men actively looking for love.

Judge Richard Parkes QC yesterday ordered the agency to repay Ms Burki's fee - saying she had been "deceived" by Seventy Thirty's then-managing director.

He told the court: "Gertrude Stein quipped that whoever said money can't buy happiness didn't know where to shop.

Tereza Burki successfully sued a dating agency after it failed to find her love. Picture: Tereza Burki/Facebook.
Tereza Burki successfully sued a dating agency after it failed to find her love. Picture: Tereza Burki/Facebook.

This case is about a woman looking for romantic happiness who says she was tricked into shopping in the wrong place, paying a large sum to a dating which, she says, made promises but failed to produce the goods."

The court was told Tereza signed up for the dating agency in 2014 looking for a wealthy man with "a lifestyle similar or more affluent than her own".

The mum-of-three also wanted her new boyfriend to have "multiple residences" and be willing to provide her with another child.

Tereza, who lives in plush Lennox Gardens, Chelsea, said she "felt very let down and disappointed" that the agency's claims were "untrue".

Giving evidence, she said: "You shouldn't promise people who are in a fragile state of mind, in their mid-40s, the man of their dreams.

"You are entrusting a service you believe is professional, who will take care of your interests and have your best interests at heart."

As well as giving her money back, the judge awarded her £500 ($A876) for the "disappointment and sadness" she suffered - bringing her total payout to £13,100 ($A22,955).

But the mum was ordered to pay Seventy Thirty £5,000 ($A8761) in libel damages after writing a damning Google review of the agency where she branded it a "scam".

Seventy Thirty Ltd said: "Ms. Burki entered into membership with the wrong assumption about the number of potential gentlemen we would introduce her to.

"She assumed it would be like internet dating, but we are a niche, exclusive agency, not a mainstream, mass-market online dating service. We are not going to have thousands of members because there simply aren't thousands of single, wealthy, high-calibre prospects out there."

This story was reproduced from The Sunwith permission.

agency dating dating site editors picks uk

Top Stories

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    News THIS includes an out-of-control bushfire which has been burning in the Coraki-Ellangowan Rd area at Ellangowan.

    He works 18 hours a day, but earned only $700 last month

    premium_icon He works 18 hours a day, but earned only $700 last month

    Business He works a crazy 14 to 18 hours a day

    • 16th Aug 2018 11:15 AM
    Tragic death sparks political debate

    premium_icon Tragic death sparks political debate

    News No links to mental health, but opposition wants better resources

    Priest accused of sex abuse was a 'role model', court told

    premium_icon Priest accused of sex abuse was a 'role model', court told

    News Catholic priest is on trial charged with past sex offences

    Local Partners