Woman stuns with cheap couch makeover

Mum gets her old leather couch looking brand new again. Picture: Facebook/DIY on a budget

Mum gets her old leather couch looking brand new again. Picture: Facebook/DIY on a budget

A DIY enthusiast has revealed how she transformed a tired leather couch for $60 - using nothing more than a can of grey paint.

Taking to the Facebook group DIY On A Budget Official, the woman, thought to be from the UK, shared two snaps showing the sofa before and after its overhaul.

The before photo shows the oxblood Chesterfield sofa in serious need of some care, with patches of leather missing from the cushions and the seating, The Sun reports.

The after photo shows the same couch, following its impressive makeover.

"First time trying this and so pleased how it turned out!" the woman captioned her post.

"I loved the original colour but it didn't go with the colour scheme in our new place and it needed sorting out anyway due to wear and tear."

This before photo shows the couch looks quite a bit worse for wear. Picture: Facebook/DIY On a Budget Official

She explained on the post she spent a total of $60 on transforming the couch, one she got for free on Facebook.

Her costs included $30 for grey leather paint and a further $30 for leather paint sealer; both items were bought on eBay.

Fellow group members were seriously impressed by her stellar effort, with the post racking up close to 8000 likes and earning hundreds of positive comments.

The couch, after its transformation, not only looks great but also worked with the home’s interior. Picture: Facebook/DIY on a budget

"Whoa, totally brought it to life! Looks amazing!" one commenter wrote.

Agreeing, a second said: "Wow didn't even know you could do that."

"Well done that look amazing" said a third, with a fourth adding "What a great job you've made of it, love it."

The woman's clever hack isn't the first to have wowed the internet, with one mum's savvy idea for creating DIY wallpaper recently starting a trend.

A UK mum transformed her son’s nursery using a cheap household item and some paint to create this ‘wallpaper’ feature. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Staysha Critchlow, from the UK, recently revealed how she used a cheap sponge to create a feature wall in her eight-month-old son's nursery.

After finding inspiration, she roped in her twin sister Amy into helping and the pair set about transforming the room using a sponge that set her back just £1.75 ($3).

In two hours, the sisters created a stylish textured wall by dabbing the sponge into paint, then onto the wall.

After photos were shared in a DIY Facebook group, members were quick to say how impressed they were by their stunning effort.

"That's really cool, I might do that in my daughter's room, she will have the biggest wall as a feature wall and I think I'll do this on the other walls," a mum wrote.

Others said the clever sponge hack gave them inspiration to makeover their own homes, with some saying they nailed the "wallpaper" look.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission