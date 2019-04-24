Drunk student’s $500 Uber mistake

NOT HAPPY: Uber is off to a rough start in Coffs Harbour with many residents unable to find a lift.

A sozzled reveller was stung with a £275 ($A546) Uber bill after forgetting to change her home address in the UK recently.

Helen Dryden, 25, had been on a boozy day out with friends in London when she ordered a vehicle to take her back to her home in Guildford.

But she forgot her home address was still set to Newcastle where she went to university - 434km away.

Ms Dryden then fell asleep in the back of the Uber - waking up an hour later to discover she was 96km north in Milton Keynes.

She then had to explain her mistake to the driver who was forced to do a U-turn and take her 120km to the right address.

"I couldn't believe it. The whole day ended up costing me about £400 ($A728)," she said.

"I feel so embarrassed. I was a bit too drunk and just fell asleep. I was devastated when I woke up. I feel really stupid and completely ridiculous.

"I got too drunk. I'm supposed to be getting more responsible as I get older, but it's not happening so far."

Ms Dryden had missed her last train home when she decided to book the Uber rather than shelling out more than £100 ($A182) for a hotel room in the capital city.

But her trip down the motorway set her back £275 ($A500) - meaning it would have been cheaper just to spend the night in London.

She only realised her mistake when the driver woke her up asking if she was sure she wanted to go to Newcastle.

"It's the first time I've ever done something like this. I'm devastated by it. It's too much money to comprehend," she said.

But she hasn't paid the bill yet due to insufficient funds so will be stung when it comes to payday.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company was "currently looking into this issue".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission