Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"The 22-year-old has taken the woman's phone off her so she could not call for help,” Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page. Trevor Veale
News

Woman struck 10 times with wooden pole

Amber Gibson
by
5th May 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged for assaulting a woman after allegedly hitting her multiple times with an wooden pole.

Casino police will allege that on Friday a 22-year-old Casino man became engaged in an argument with a woman known to him in Goonellabah.

"The 22-year-old has taken the woman's phone off her so she could not call for help,” Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page.

"He then struck her ten times with a wooden pole and threatened to kill her.

"This morning Casino police attended a East Street Casino address and located the 22-year-old in his bed.”

The man was placed under arrest and will appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday to face charges of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

He was refused bail.

"NSW Police take a firm and proactive stance when it comes to domestic violence offences. If you are in a domestic violence situation please reach out for help from police, family, friends or call the Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63,” Richmond Police said on their Facebook page.

assault causing bodily harm casino police domestic violence
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

    premium_icon Three month delay in sentencing driver who struck cyclists

    Crime CASINO man Richard David Dunwell, 34, appeared when his matter went before Lismore District Court on Friday for his sentencing.

    Aldi worth $5m to Lismore's economy

    premium_icon Aldi worth $5m to Lismore's economy

    Business Company talks up partnerships

    Work to start on $2.2 million sports fields

    premium_icon Work to start on $2.2 million sports fields

    Sport The project has been a key priority for the council

    Drunk boy elbows police officer in the chest

    premium_icon Drunk boy elbows police officer in the chest

    News 'Juvenile' male allegedly intoxicated and in possession of drugs