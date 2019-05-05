Woman struck 10 times with wooden pole

"The 22-year-old has taken the woman's phone off her so she could not call for help,” Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page.

A MAN has been charged for assaulting a woman after allegedly hitting her multiple times with an wooden pole.

Casino police will allege that on Friday a 22-year-old Casino man became engaged in an argument with a woman known to him in Goonellabah.

"He then struck her ten times with a wooden pole and threatened to kill her.

"This morning Casino police attended a East Street Casino address and located the 22-year-old in his bed.”

The man was placed under arrest and will appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday to face charges of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

He was refused bail.

"NSW Police take a firm and proactive stance when it comes to domestic violence offences. If you are in a domestic violence situation please reach out for help from police, family, friends or call the Domestic Violence Line on 1800 65 64 63,” Richmond Police said on their Facebook page.