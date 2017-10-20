Woman strangled, robbed while watching busker

A 46-year-old man will face court on Monday over a Lismore CBD robbery.

WATCHING a busker perform in Lismore's CBD took a horrific turn for a passer-by who was strangled in a brutal, daylight robbery.

About 10am on Friday morning, police said a 46-year-old man approached a woman, 44, who was seated on a public bench on Woodlark St enjoying the entertainment of a street performer.

It is alleged the man grabbed her by the throat and tried strangle her before he pulled off her silver necklace.

He then rummaged through her bag and made off with its contents, leaving the woman injured on the footpath.

After speaking to witnesses, the victim and analysing CCTV footage, police tracked the offender down in Keen St where he was arrested and taken to Lismore police station.

The man was refused bail and will front Lismore Local Court charged with steal from person and robbery.