Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Feb 2020 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly strangled and bashed a woman who was being kept captive in an Ipswich unit, police say.

Ipswich detectives have charged the 29-year-old man with strangulation (domestic violence offence), assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police allege the man held a 28-year-old woman against her will in a unit while subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse.

It's alleged she suffered injuries to her head, wrists and face after being strangled and beaten.

Police attended the unit and arrested the North Ipswich man at 6.30pm.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening physical injuries.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime deprivation of liberty strangulation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activists gathering to demand climate action

        premium_icon Activists gathering to demand climate action

        News PROTESTERS are set to gather in Lismore on Saturday as part of a National Day on Action

        Roadworks for popular tourist and freight road to start

        premium_icon Roadworks for popular tourist and freight road to start

        News Works to improve a popular tourist and freight road start on Monday.

        Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        premium_icon Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        News THIS one-man-show is like having a chat to the former Prime Minister and his take...

        Darwin quarantine “like a sh-thole and govt has conned us”

        premium_icon Darwin quarantine “like a sh-thole and govt has conned us”

        News NO TV, no alcohol allowed, water and bed linen shortage.