Woman stole goon bags from ‘frail’ old man with no legs

A WOMAN who stole two goon sacks and a packet of tobacco from an "elderly, frail" homeless man with no legs in the Darwin CBD has walked free after spending five months in jail.

Irene Mamarika, 20, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to robbing the man of the wine casks, two sports drinks, a packet of tobacco, some food and $80 in cash outside Woolworths last October.

The court heard the man was heading "somewhere quiet" in his wheelchair for a few wines on October 11 when Mamarika and another woman spotted him waiting to cross the street.

In the "struggle" that ensued, the man's wheelchair was pushed over, knocking him to the footpath and causing cuts and scrapes to his arms.

While the man was on the ground, the two women took the wine and other items and ran off towards the Tomaris Ct flats where they began drinking the ill-gotten goon.

Police were called and after viewing CCTV footage from the area, found Mamarika still at the flats where she admitted to the robbery.

In a victim impact submitted to the court, Chief Justice Michael Grant said the man spoke of being left angry and "in a lot of pain" following the attack.

"He said what happened to him has changed how he lives his life, he is worried it might happen again," he said.

"He tries to stay in places that are well-lit, he makes sure he does not get in a position where the same thing could happen."

In releasing Mamarika into residential rehab, Chief Justice Grant said Mamarika had been drinking and smoking cannabis since age 16 and was "half shot" at the time of the robbery.

"Your successful rehabilitation is almost certainly contingent on getting some treatment and support in that respect and moving away from the chaotic lifestyle you have previously been leading in Darwin," he said.

In setting a head sentence of 12 months in jail, Chief Justice Grant said the offending was "at the lower end of the scale for the crime of robbery".

"Robbing an elderly, frail and disabled man and in the process, pushing his from his wheelchair, was inexcusable," he said.

"However, it was still a relatively low level of violence in terms of the violence that is sometimes employed in the commission of robberies - it did not involve a weapon, the whole incident was relatively brief," he said.

"The value of the property stolen was not great in relative terms, but no doubt important to the victim."