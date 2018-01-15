Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman steals $10 worth of drinks, punches shop employees

A woman has been charged with shoplifting and assault.
A woman has been charged with shoplifting and assault. Trevor Veale

A WOMAN has been arrested after she stole $10 worth of drinks from a supermarket then punched two of the shop's employees, before spitting at a third worker.

Tweed-Byron police said about 3.20pm on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman entered a Byron Bay supermarket.

She allegedly stole drinks worth $10.

Three staff members were outside the supermarket, and the woman allegedly punched two of them and spat in the face of another before walking off with the stolen property.

About 4pm the next day, police found the woman in a park in Byron Bay.

She was arrested and charged with shoplifting and assault.

She was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on February 1.

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers crime shopping supermarket

Lismore Northern Star
WORST NIGHTMARE: Mum's panic after son, 4, went missing

WORST NIGHTMARE: Mum's panic after son, 4, went missing

A NORTH Coast mum reveals what was going through her mind during a desperate two-hour search for her missing boy.

North Coast man caught up in Hawaii missile drama

Fire & Rescue Northern Rivers duty commander, Inspector Phil Sheedy was caught up in the missile scare in Hawaii while on holiday for his 50th birthday.

Head fire commander said there was "mass panic”

Drone technology to be used in new shark alert app

New shark-detecting and alerting app is in it's final stages of field trials and is set to lead shark management in a new direction

Artificial intelligence software has been "trained” to detect sharks

Shark net 'breach': Conservation groups seek legal advice

DEATH NETS: A dead eagle ray entangled in the shark nets on March 5, 2017, by Sea Shepherd.

Concerns follow incident with trapped marine life "left to die”

Local Partners