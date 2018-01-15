Woman steals $10 worth of drinks, punches shop employees

A woman has been charged with shoplifting and assault.

A WOMAN has been arrested after she stole $10 worth of drinks from a supermarket then punched two of the shop's employees, before spitting at a third worker.

Tweed-Byron police said about 3.20pm on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman entered a Byron Bay supermarket.

She allegedly stole drinks worth $10.

Three staff members were outside the supermarket, and the woman allegedly punched two of them and spat in the face of another before walking off with the stolen property.

About 4pm the next day, police found the woman in a park in Byron Bay.

She was arrested and charged with shoplifting and assault.

She was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on February 1.