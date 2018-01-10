Menu
Woman starts bushfire after dropping cigarettes

Police attend a fire near Tuntable Creek off Arkinstall Road.
Police attend a fire near Tuntable Creek off Arkinstall Road. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

POLICE issued more than $2000 in fines to a woman in connection to a bushfire south of Nimbin.

Officers located the woman, who allegedly called police earlier and reported herself lost, near the blaze at Tuntable Creek Rd, Tuntable Creek on yesterday afternoon.

The 46-year-old was taken to Nimbin police station where she was questioned over the fire.

It is understood the woman had a lighter in her hand when she was taken in the back of a paddy wagon back to the station.

After questioning the woman, police will allege the woman was walking through the property to get to Nimbin and discarded cigarettes without extinguishing them properly.

Police issued the woman a $660 fine for not properly extinguishing cigarettes and a $2200 fine for causing the blaze on the property.

Police could not confirm which state the woman was from.

