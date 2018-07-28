Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The emergency entrance at Gold Coast University Hospital in Parkwood. Picture Mike Batterham
The emergency entrance at Gold Coast University Hospital in Parkwood. Picture Mike Batterham
News

Woman stabbed in neck at hotel

by Alexandria Utting
28th Jul 2018 4:11 PM

A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been stabbed in the neck at a hotel in the middle of the Glitter Strip.

Police and emergency services were called to the Wyndham Hotel in Surfers Paradise about 2.30pm today after reports a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and hands.

She is expected to be transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital shortly.

It is unclear where in the hotel, which is located in the centre of the tourist hub, the woman was located when stabbed.

gold coast hotel stabbing

Top Stories

    Refashioned, refurbished and reopened - at last

    premium_icon Refashioned, refurbished and reopened - at last

    News It was worth the wait, locals say as they flock through the doors to newly refurbished swimming pools

    • 28th Jul 2018 4:04 PM
    Firefighters fight back

    Firefighters fight back

    News The community is not at risk from the 27 fires that are burning

    • 28th Jul 2018 3:22 PM
    Sydney painter wins Lismore Portrait Prize

    premium_icon Sydney painter wins Lismore Portrait Prize

    Breaking The decision was announced by the Director of the Art Gallery of NSW

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    Local Partners