Woman stabbed during argument at Casino

A WOMAN suffered a deep laceration on her hand after she was allegedly stabbed by a 19-year-old Casino man.

Police will allege that on Monday, May 13, the man started arguing with a woman who was known to him at a home in Colches Street.

"He has inflicted a deep laceration to the victim's right hand," police said.

"The victim was taken to hospital.

"At 1pm the Casino man was arrested at Casino Police Station."

The teenager was charged with reckless wounding, special aggravated break and enter and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in court in July.