Woman stabbed, bitten, punched in series of attacks

A CASINO man has been arrested after a series of domestic violence assaults.

Police will allege that on December 1, a 19-year-old Casino man bit a woman on her face three times.

Two weeks later, on December 14, the man saw the victim on Johnston St and he has punched her in the face and body.

A short time later he picked up a stick near the golf course and struck her with the stick and punched her again.

The 19-year-old and the woman then went to house on Oak Avenue where he has continued to punch her.

On December 15 the victim was leaving the house when she was chased by the 19-year-old, who then stabbed her in the leg, leaving a 2cm deep puncture wound.

Police today attended a home on Oak Avenue and arrested the man.

He was charged with reckless wounding and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court.