Woman stabbed and sexually assaulted

HOME ATTACK: A 43 year old woman was stabbed, robbed and sexually assaulted in her Keen St, Lismore, home on Saturday morning. File

A LISMORE woman was stabbed, robbed and sexually assaulted in her home on Saturday and police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate the incident.

Police said sometime after 4am on Saturday December 16, a 43-year-old woman was alone in her home on Little Keen St, when she woke to find an unknown man inside.

Police have been told the man armed with a knife, threatened the woman and following a struggle she was sexually assaulted.

The man demanded money and during a further struggle, the woman was hit on the head with an unknown object

The woman screamed alerting neighbours and the man fled.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command attended and commenced investigations.

The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for facial injuries and lacerations to her hands, arms, and back.

She was taken to Lismore Base Hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Despite a search of the area, the man was not located.

As inquiries continue, investigators are trying to identify a man described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his late teens/early 20s, with black curly hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to Police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Police remind people any information ation you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.