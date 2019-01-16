Woman spits on officer then declares 'I love Lismore police'

A WOMAN has been arrested after she spat directly into the eyes, nose and mouth of a senior constable.

Lismore police will allege that at 10pm on Tuesday they attended a Lismore address.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said a 38-year-old Lismore woman abused police and asked them to attack a neighbour.

"The woman walked up and down the street and used offensive language, aimed at police and local residents," he said.

"Threats were also made to shoot a person she was in conflict with.

"Police decided to take the woman to Lismore Hospital.

"At Lismore Hospital the 38-year-old woman spat directly into the eyes, nose and mouth of a Senior Constable.

"The woman then said: 'I love Lismore Police and I will do as I'm told'."

The woman was charged for assaulting police and will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.