Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats.
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats. Craig Warhurst
Pets & Animals

Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

Zachary O'Brien
by
12th Dec 2019 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNETT Heads resident is pleading with the community to stop baiting rats and mice after her dog and one of her chooks died due to poisoning.

She said poisoned vermin were heading onto her property for her animals food and water, leaving faeces all over the place and dying in her yard.

"The whole point of this isn't that there's rats - I don't care if there's rats, let's be honest I'm 200 metres from cow and horse paddocks, 200 metres inthe other direction are cane paddocks - they're unavoidable," she said.

"It's more the fact that what they're choosing to deal with the pests is affecting our animals and I'm sure they'd be affecting other people's too."

She said there wasn't a property on her street without animals on it and while she understood the need for pest management, but said there were baits available that didn't have secondary effects.

"Choose that one. It might cost a couple of dollars more but I think that's going to be a lot nicer than the alternative," she said.

"I just want to push the point that it's not the fact that there are rats or where they're coming from, it's the chosen method of eradicating them."

animals baiting pets
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        Four of the Northern Rivers’ most wanted arrested

        premium_icon Four of the Northern Rivers’ most wanted arrested

        News POLICE will be out today looking for more people who are wanted or have outstanding...

        New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        premium_icon New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        News A piece of Italy and Melbourne at a North Coast beachside village

        When Grandma swore, the family knew it was serious

        premium_icon When Grandma swore, the family knew it was serious

        News As the Pretty Gully fire bore down, the Wrights had a menagerie of animals to...

        • 12th Dec 2019 11:27 AM