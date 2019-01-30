Woman spat in officer's as police went to help her

A man an woman have been charged with assaulting police.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police would allege they saw a Ballina man, 27, "swearing at and abusing” a Goonellabah woman, 21, on River St in Ballina on Tuesday afternoon.

"Police saw this and went to assist the woman,” he said.

"The 27-year-old has become more agitated and pushed a detective sergeant to the chest, and thrown a punch that missed.”

Sen Cnst Henderson said the man was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

He said the woman then allegedly spat into the face and mouth of a detective.

She was also arrested.

The man was charged with assaulting police, resisting police and using offensive language.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

The woman was charged with assaulting and resisting police and was granted conditional bail to face Ballina Local Court in March.