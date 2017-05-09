Woman spat at, tried to bite policemen

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly spitting at police and trying to bite one officer.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 9am on Monday a 20-year-old Casino woman called police to a Farley Street address asking for their help.

When police arrived she became instantly hostile, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

As police spoke to her partner she spat in the face of one officer.

She was placed under arrest for assault and continued to spit on the faces of police.

When she was forced to the ground she tried to bite an officer on the leg, snr const Henderson said.

She was then sprayed with OC spray.

As she was placed in the back of a police truck she spat at police again.

At Casino police station she was charged with two counts of assault police and one count of resist police.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in June.