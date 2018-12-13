Blogger’s ‘ignorant’ chart outrages mums

A blogger has come under fire after she posted a ‘horrible’ chart comparing stay-at-home and working mums to her Facebook page.

In her handwritten chart, Lori Alexander, an American woman who blogs under the name The Transformed Wife and describes the aim of her blog to "teach biblical womanhood", claimed that the lives of women who have careers are "falling apart", adding that they don't feel as though they're good wives or mothers.

She then stated that mothers who stay at home all day have "fulfilling" lives with husbands and children who "rise up and call her blessed".

It no doubt outraged some her 87,000 followers who immediately took to the post to express their frustration.

"Boy oh boy … what a mess this is," one user commented, while another said: "This is ridiculous and not true. Its so sad that you portray working mothers this way."

The Facebook user went on to say that many (women) would love to stay home but they can't.

"So you throw this garbage at them! Many mothers working or stay home are wonderful, loving mums. Don't degrade other mums for doing the best they can."

Another mother also commented saying she is "embarrassed as a Christian wife that this is even portrayed".

"I've followed your page, read your post and this is just … disappointing," she said.

The controversial post compared many areas of motherhood, stating stay-at-home mums will cook nutritious and delicious meals for their children while working mums will only provide fast food or microwaved meals.

The mother-of-four and grandmother-of-nine describes herself as a "full-time homemaker".

She writes, "God, through His Spirit and His Word, have transformed and will continue to transform me into the godly woman that He has called me to be," on the About Me section of her website.

Lori's Facebook post has attracted more than 2000 comments since it was posted on December 5, referring to the blogger as a "crackpot", "vile and judgmental" and "ridiculous".

But it's not the first time the woman has come under fire for her "old-fashioned" and somewhat religious views of women.

Lori Alexander blogs about being a perfect stay-at-home wife.

In another handwritten post uploaded just this morning, the blogger said: "When women decide to do their housework joyfully, even if their husbands never lift a finger to help them, they are serving the Lord and doing what he has called them to do."

Again, it didn't go down too well.

"Or the partner could help since it's his mess and his house too? … it's not my job to do everything when we BOTH work and should be having equal responsibilities. Lol this post is disgustingly misogynistic," one woman commented.

Lori often posts handwritten messages that revolve around being the perfect mother and wife.

She often quotes bible verses.

"Agree hundred per cent as a Christian women (sic) that we're here to serve but there is nothing wrong with someone helping you and cleaning the house have nothing to do with what God intended for us so please please do not confuse what you wanna do in your household with the word of God," another wrote.

But, not all were against her view with one woman in full support, saying: "No truer words are written."

The Facebook fan of the blogger went on to explain a husband "has a lot of stress out in the work world".

"Let him come home to an orderly, clean household with dinner ready," she wrote.

"Always serve him his plate first, ahead of your children. Your husband comes first, always. Serve him and you serve God."

In her bio, Lori explains that she has had a difficult marriage of 23 years but since she has been applying "God's principles" to her life the years since then have only been getting better and better.

"I began mentoring women years ago and have found my ministry in doing this. I have been blogging since 2011."