Woman smashes windows at police station

CRIME: Two people have been refused bail for separate incidents ahead of their court appearances.

CRIME: Two people have been refused bail for separate incidents ahead of their court appearances. Trevor Veale

AFTER breaking some windows of a Northern Rivers police station, a woman was taken into custody on Thursday night.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Rob Hindle said a 26-year-old woman was arrested after she smashing windows at the Nimbin police station around 6pm.

"The woman was bail refused and will attend Lismore Court today,” he said.

"We don't know why the woman did this.”

Act Insp Hindle said officers have been continuing their investigation of to an aggravated robbery at the Goonellabah Shopping Centre on December 6.

"Police have also made another arrest in relation to this matter,” he said.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested in Casino yesterday, was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today (Friday).