Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME: Two people have been refused bail for separate incidents ahead of their court appearances.
CRIME: Two people have been refused bail for separate incidents ahead of their court appearances. Trevor Veale
News

Woman smashes windows at police station

Alison Paterson
by
21st Dec 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER breaking some windows of a Northern Rivers police station, a woman was taken into custody on Thursday night.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Rob Hindle said a 26-year-old woman was arrested after she smashing windows at the Nimbin police station around 6pm.

"The woman was bail refused and will attend Lismore Court today,” he said.

"We don't know why the woman did this.”

Act Insp Hindle said officers have been continuing their investigation of to an aggravated robbery at the Goonellabah Shopping Centre on December 6.

"Police have also made another arrest in relation to this matter,” he said.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested in Casino yesterday, was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today (Friday).

crime northern river crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    News THREE vehicles have collided and a woman has been treated by paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM
    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid”

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Telstra uncertainty delays new Lismore footpath

    premium_icon Telstra uncertainty delays new Lismore footpath

    Council News Council forced to delay $1.3 million NBN project

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners