Woman sits on speakers to stop police confiscating them

Police ended up confiscating a woman's stereo to stop her playing loud music

ONE Casino woman has discovered how expensive it is to hold a noisy party over the weekend.

Police from the Richmond Local Area Command alleged on Saturday night they received numerous complaints about a noisy party at a house on Grevillia Place, Casino.

Police attended three times and asked for the music to be turned down.

They were called back at 10.20pm for a further noise complaint and a Noise Abatement Direction was given for 24 hours.

At that stage the host of the party, a 21-year-old Casino woman, turned the music up louder, and was issued an infringement notice for $600.00

Police were called back at 12:05am for more noise and another $600.00 infringement notice was issued to the woman.

At 12:45am police received more calls about the volume of music.

The 21 year old refused to turn the music down and was issued a third $600.00 ticket.

At 3:20am police executed a search warrant at the address in order to seize the offending stereo and speakers.

The 21 year old sat on the speakers, hindered and swore at police.

The stereo and speakers were taken away by police.

The 21 year old will be issued a court attendance notice for offensive language, hindering police and not ceasing making noise after noise abatement direction.