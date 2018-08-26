How this woman looks 23 at 43

Lure Hsu could pass for 20 when she's actually 43! Luckily, she's willing to share her top skin care secret. Picture: Instagram.

THERE'S no greater gift than having the bartender ask for your ID. Biggest. Compliment. Ever.

Unfortunately, this rarely happens no matter how much concealer we apply, and it's a given that once you reach your mid-30s, you're probs not going to experience this again. Soz.

However, Lure Hsu is THE exception.

How old do you think she is? 18? 23 max? Wrong and wrong - the Taiwanese interior designer has just turned 43. Seriously, 43.

While we can only presume that genetics play a large role in her youthful appearance, she religiously follows a strict skincare routine to keep those wrinkles at bay.

"Moisturising is so important - in fact, ageing, fine lines and other skin problems moisturising can reduce," Hsu told Taiwan's Friday magazine in 2015.

"In addition, to keep skin healthy the sun is also very important, but not excessive exposure to it - especially in the summer."

She believes sunscreen is the most important element as "sunned skin is drier and makes small spots and small fine lines easier to appear." Read: sun damage.

But slathering on the sunscreen won't single-handedly make you immortal.

According to Indy 100, Hsu's diet is super clean. While she does admit to drinking black coffee, she consumes a hell lot of water, and sticks to eating fruit and veggies, while avoiding all sugary drinks and greasy food. To add to this, she also exercises regularly and sticks to a diet rich in fibre and protein.

So sunscreen, regular exercise, and a clean diet? Yep, sounds like everything you've ever been told - but hey, Hsu's just the perfect example that it actually works.

