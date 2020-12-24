Woman seriously injured, flown in night-time rollover

A file shot of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter preparing to take-off at night

POLICE sirens broke the night-time silence in the area last night as they attended to a single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Road.

At 7.20pm Wednesday, police along with ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to a single-car rollover on the road across the river from the village of Lawrence.

The driver of the car was a 19-year-old female who was believed to have suffered possible spinal and leg injuries in the crash.

She was stabilised before being flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment.

More details on the incident as they come.

The crash occurred just hours before police begin their annual Christmas holidays blitz, with double demerit points in place from 12.01am Thursday.

The double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Already, two people died on NSW roads, with a dual fatality in the state’s south.

Emergency Services were called to the Riverina Highway, Howlong, 30km west of Albury about 4.45pm on Wednesday after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene. A second passenger has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“Attending a scene like this is tragic for everyone. It will stay with first responders, witnesses and the injured for a long time to come,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Bruce Purves.



“It’s absolutely heartbreaking for the families of the victims, especially just a few days out from Christmas.

“During the holiday period please take extra care on the roads. We want you to get home to your families safe.”

Minister Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, reminded the community to enjoy the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations but importantly to arrive at your destination safely.



“Traditionally, we see more people on the roads during the festive season, and COVID-19 restrictions permitting, this year will be no different with people holidaying closer to home. Drivers need to remember to be patient and allow extra travel time,” Mr Elliott said.



“I urge all motorists to obey the road rules and exercise extra caution to ensure that this festive season and the start of 2021 is safe for everyone.”

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, said community safety is always the main priority for police.

“After the year that we have had, we want the community to arrive at their destinations safely to celebrate the festivities with family and friends. Help us keep you and your loved ones safe, there is no excuse for reckless and selfish behaviour,” Assistant Commissioner Webb said.

“Police will have a presence on all roads across the state, from major motorways to rural backroads, so have a Plan B to get home safely if you’re drinking, keep to the speed limit and always wear seatbelts.

“We continue to encourage the public to report anyone they see or know of breaking the law with the Four Ds – drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving – to Crime Stoppers.”

Minister Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole, said 179 of those killed on NSW roads so far this year died as a result of crashes on country roads.

“Country people make up only a third of NSW’s population but last year deaths on country roads made up two thirds of our road toll,” Minister Toole said.

“We are doing all we can to make the roads safer, however road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“We are asking people to plan ahead, put the phone away, buckle up, slow down, take regular breaks and enjoy our roads safely this summer holiday,” he said.