Woman seriously hurt in head-on crash

by Nic Darveniza
23rd Apr 2019 3:43 PM
THREE people have been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital after a serious head-on crash in Upper Caboolture.

Paramedics including a High Acuity Response Unit were called to the intersection of Craig and Caboolture River roads about 12.30pm.

A 51-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle for 45 minutes with serious leg, chest and pelvic injuries. She was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man, aged in his 60s, complained of abdominal pain and was taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

A woman aged in her 30s also sustained minor injuries and was transported in a stable condition.

