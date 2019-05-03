Woman’s naked attack caught on CCTV

Amelia Oxenford, 21, had been drinking heavily with Alex Buttigieg when they fell out over a man she saw during a brief split. Picture: Instagram

A NAKED veterinary assistant who attacked her boyfriend with a wine bottle in a hotel corridor sobbed as she was spared jail today.

Graduate Amelia Oxenford, 21, lunged at Alex Buttigieg after chasing him out of their room at the Ascot Hyde Park Hotel in West London, before the door locked, The Sun reported.

After getting another key, Oxenford slashed her lover across the face with broken glass and broke his glasses at 2.45am on January 16.

Amelia Oxenford had been drinking all night with Alex Buttigieg when the two got into a furious late-night row in their hotel room. Picture: Instagram

The 21-year-old was convicted of assault and causing criminal damage to her lover’s spectacles

When police arrived at the three-star in Bayswater, the young woman threatened to jump out of the window.

They found a "shocked" and "rambling" Mr Buttigieg unsuccessfully trying to stem the flow of blood from a 2.5 centimetre cut on his nose.

The court heard how the couple had been together for nine months but briefly separated for one month, during which time Oxenford had seen another man.

The court heard how the blazing row started when Oxenford texted the man she had been seeing during that brief split.

CCTV footage had to be pixelated to preserve Oxenford's modesty when it was shown at City of London Magistrates' Court.

Oxenford and her boyfriend had shared a bottle of wine on the train, another at dinner, and she had also drunk four cocktails. Picture: Instagram

Oxenford told the court she and Mr Buttigieg had begun drinking early, finishing a bottle of wine during the train journey to London, before having another bottle during dinner and four cocktails.

Oxenford, from Royston in Hertfordshire, was convicted of assault and causing £300 ($A558) worth of criminal damage.

She wept in the dock as she was today let off with a community order at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay a court bill of £950 ($A1768), which includes £620 ($A1154) in costs, £250 ($A465) in compensation to Mr Buttigieg and a £80 ($A148) victim surcharge.

