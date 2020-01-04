Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning scratchie.
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning scratchie.
News

Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 4th Jan 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FERNVALE woman has become $50,000 richer after winning the top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket

The woman said she celebrated the discovery by having a nap.

"I was at home having a cup of tea and a bite to eat and decided to scratch the two tickets I had bought on New Year's Eve," she explained.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. I checked it over and over again and then made my husband check it too.

"He said it wouldn't be right and I couldn't have won and so we went down to the newsagency and they confirmed it then.

"We were so shocked I am very happy, very happy indeed.

"We did do some celebrating, but more in the form of relaxing. I went and had a nap!"

 

A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning Scratch-It ticket.
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning Scratch-It ticket.

When asked how she planned to enjoy her instant windfall, the stoked woman said she would use it to improve her yard.

"It's certainly a great start to the new year. It has come at the perfect time," she said.

"I want to do some backyard and front garden landscaping. I have been wanting to do that for ages, and now I finally can."

The winning $4 Under the Sea Bingo Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at TSG Fernvale, 11/1455 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 114 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $9.61 million in top prizes.

During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $208.8 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fernvale instant scratch-its scratchie scratch it the lott top prize winner
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        premium_icon Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        News NSW Public Works has been painstakingly slow to remove asbestos contaminated house sites in the rural village.

        How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        premium_icon How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        News WE give you some tips for helping your buys ‒ and your body ‒ weather the hot...

        Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        premium_icon Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        News A NORTH Coast church has lodged a development application for a major expansion to...

        Revamp of much-loved bridge on council’s ‘to do’ list

        premium_icon Revamp of much-loved bridge on council’s ‘to do’ list

        News IMPROVING the road infrastructure is also one of the top priorities for Byron Shire...