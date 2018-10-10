Menu
News

Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

10th Oct 2018 8:05 AM

A WOMAN will appear in court today after allegedly scaling the scaffolding to the eighth floor of Lismore Base Hospital on Monday.

Police negotiators spent hours negotiating with the 21-year-old woman before she eventually climbed down and was admitted to hospital.

It is alleged the woman then became angry and kicked a nurse "with significant force".

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the woman was arrested and taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment.

"While there she punched a Senior Constable without warning several times," police said.

"She then threatened to cut his throat and blow up Lismore Police Station."

After being released from hospital, the 21-year-old was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with various assault offences.

She was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

lismore base hospital lismore police station northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

