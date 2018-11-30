Is this the worst date ever? Picture: itssrach/Twitter

WHEN a woman was told the location of her first date with a guy she met was going to be a surprise she thought it sounded romantic but the day took a very awkward turn.

Twitter user @itssraych posted screenshots from a conversation she had with her friend about her worst date ever and it is so uncomfortable that it's hard to even read.

"When my mate asked if she'd told me about her worst first date I didn't anticipate this," she captioned the photos.

The conversation was fittingly named "Bridget Jones" and the friend starts out by saying how her date told her to wear a black dress and the rest of the day would be a surprise, which she thought sounded romantic.

"[We're] chatting in his car and it's going well, until we turn. And I'm like this is a weird place," the messages read.

"Then I see the sign. Oh god the sign, saying 'Crematorium'"

They pull into the parking lot and her date tells her that he just "really needed someone to come to this thing with me".

He explains that he thought if he told her they would be attending his nan's funeral she wouldn't come.

Not knowing how to get out of the situation, the woman proceeds to stay for the services, holding a sobbing stranger's hand the whole time and meeting his mourning family.

She found out later that his girlfriend had just left him and he needed someone to fill the spot.

Ouch.

