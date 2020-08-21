Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has had a handbag, stolen 21 years ago, returned.
A woman has had a handbag, stolen 21 years ago, returned.
News

Woman reunited with stolen handbag after 21 years

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head woman would have been forgiven for giving up hope on every seeing her handbag again – it was after all, 21 years since it was stolen.

This week however, the 77-year-old woman was reunited with her handbag containing credit cards and jewellery, which were stolen from her vehicle in Evans Head.

The stolen handbag contained items of great sentimental value to the owner.
The stolen handbag contained items of great sentimental value to the owner.

On August 18, the property was located by an Evans Head woman and her son in bushland off Bundjalung Road, South Evans Head.

Richmond Police District said the good Samaritans handed the property in to police who were able to track down the victim through her family members.

“Needless to say, the victim was very grateful to have been reunited with the jewellery that held a special place in her heart,” police said.

evans head northern rivers crime northern rivers good news richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurse punched by patient in shocking attack at hospital

        Premium Content Nurse punched by patient in shocking attack at hospital

        News A WOMAN who was brought into Lismore Base Hospital’s emergency unit allegedly hit a nurse so hard her eye couldn’t open.

        'IT IS HUGE': Grand plan to make Ballina a 'movie town'

        Premium Content 'IT IS HUGE': Grand plan to make Ballina a 'movie town'

        News "All the stars are aligning... it’s going to put Ballina on the map"

        Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        Premium Content Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        News Wife, mum and businesswoman's anxious wait for surgery in QLD

        'Odd coincidences' in case against alleged cocaine supplier

        Premium Content 'Odd coincidences' in case against alleged cocaine supplier

        News He's accused of transporting 12 bags of cocaine to Northern Rivers